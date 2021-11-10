Cleveland detective on restricted duty after being charged with dereliction of duty, falsification

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland police detective has been charged with falsification and dereliction of duty and is now on restricted duty, the Cleveland Division of Police announced Wednesday.

Detective Charles McNeeley, 52, is facing two misdemeanors after allegedly telling falsities about a victim to a prosecuting attorney, which led to a no prosecution, and also not reopening a 2019 rape case after a DNA match was later found for a rape suspect.

The Cleveland Police Internal Affairs Unit reportedly looking into these allegations last year. The findings from their investigation eventually led to a court summons being issued for McNeeley, who has been with the department since 1998.

“McNeeley has been placed on restricted duty with no contact with the public pending the adjudication of the criminal proceedings,” police said in a statement.

The detective was reportedly part of the sex crimes and child abuse unit when the alleged offences took place, but he was a part of homicide unit up until recently.