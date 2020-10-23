Cleveland DEA holds provides update on local efforts, drug trends

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Drug Enforcement Administration Cleveland District Office will hold a news conference Friday morning.

DEA officials will discuss their enforcement efforts and drug trends in northern Ohio. They will also have information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Red Ribbon Week.

