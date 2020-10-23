CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Drug Enforcement Administration Cleveland District Office will hold a news conference Friday morning.
DEA officials will discuss their enforcement efforts and drug trends in northern Ohio. They will also have information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Red Ribbon Week.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Cleveland DEA holds provides update on local efforts, drug trends
- 15-year-old dies after being shot multiple times outside Akron duplex
- Moderator Kristen Welker praised for performance at second presidential debate
- Maps show how quickly coronavirus cases spread over one week in Ohio
- Gap Inc. exiting malls, to shutter 350 stores by 2024