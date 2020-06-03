Cleveland curfew extended through Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland leaders say the curfew is working.

The curfew was initially implemented Saturday when police brutality protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent.

Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams told FOX 8 I-Team’s Peggy Gallek the curfew was helping keep the city calm and safe.

The curfew has been extended through Friday, June 5.

CLE's curfew has been extended until June 5, restricted areas will be open for ordinary business activity from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and under curfew restrictions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. ​View the full update here: https://t.co/ONHXJzpzU0 pic.twitter.com/xwmxE53LcM — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) June 2, 2020

The curfew is for the Central Business District and the W. 25th Market District.

It is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and only allows people who live there with proof of residency to come in during restricted hours.

Chief Calvin Williams and Mayor Frank Jackson have not announced plans for a new curfew over the weekend when this curfew expires.

Cleveland mayor says the curfew could be extended to the weekend. They are looking at the situation daily. Police Chief says keeping the city safe is top priority . — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) June 2, 2020

A parking ban is in place with the curfew as well.

George Floyd died on Memorial Day when a police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes.

The Associated Press reports 9,300 people have been arrested in protests around the nation following his death.

