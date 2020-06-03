Cleveland curfew extended through Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland leaders say the curfew is working.
The curfew was initially implemented Saturday when police brutality protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent.
Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams told FOX 8 I-Team’s Peggy Gallek the curfew was helping keep the city calm and safe.
The curfew has been extended through Friday, June 5.
The curfew is for the Central Business District and the W. 25th Market District.
It is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and only allows people who live there with proof of residency to come in during restricted hours.
Chief Calvin Williams and Mayor Frank Jackson have not announced plans for a new curfew over the weekend when this curfew expires.
A parking ban is in place with the curfew as well.
George Floyd died on Memorial Day when a police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes.
The Associated Press reports 9,300 people have been arrested in protests around the nation following his death.
