Cleveland councilmembers to address recent spike in carjackings

(Watch the I-Team’s story on a recent carjacking in Tremont in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley and Council members Kerry McCormack and Blaine Griffin will hold a news conference.

It will be held at 2 p.m. in Lincoln Park in the Tremont neighborhood. They will discuss the Cleveland Division of Police pursuit policies and the recent spike in carjackings.

The mayor’s office said about 10 suspects, ages 14 to 19, are responsible for more than 30 recent vehicle thefts, armed robberies and assaults. At least three of the suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.