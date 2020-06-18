LIVE: Cleveland councilman to discuss Fathers for Freedom March planned for Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Councilman Basheer Jones is providing an update on the upcoming Fathers for Freedom March scheduled for Saturday.

He will be joined by the Cleveland Clergy Coalition, Cleveland Alphas in Action, the Cochran Firm Cleveland and Stan Jackson.

Jones said the march was planned to bring men of all cultures together for the protection of their children and to call for justice in the shooting death of Desmond Franklin. The 22-year-old was killed by an off-duty officer in April.

The march will start at noon at 3204 W. 25th Street. Participants are asked to wear a mask.