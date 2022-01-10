Cleveland councilman renews call for hand sanitizer at gas pumps, stores to fight COVID

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland councilman is making a new push to require hand sanitizer at gas pumps and around cash registers as a way to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Councilman Kevin Conwell is introducing a resolution asking the full council to support it.

The I-Team revealed Conwell first called for this back in March of 2020 shortly after the COVID outbreak began.

Now, Conwell has been named chairman of Council’s Health and Human Services Committee, so he is renewing his call for hand sanitizer “in areas that have high concentrations of people.”

The resolution says,” all businesses should provide hand sanitizer for customers at their points of sale registers, and that gas stations should provide hand sanitizer for customers at their gas pumps.”

While the resolution is just a call for businesses to go along with this voluntarily, the resolution also suggests businesses should be required to put out hand sanitizer for the public.

The resolution is “Urging Mayor Bibb and the Covid 19 Task Force” to take action on this.

COVID-19 cases have been raging in recent weeks, spiking again with the omicron variant.

So, how much of a difference would it make to have hand sanitizer at businesses?

Councilman Conwell told us, “We’re at war. You fight this everywhere and by any means possible.”

He added, “There’s other diseases out there, too.”

The resolution will be introduced at Cleveland City Council Monday evening.

We are also reaching out to the mayor’s office to find out if his new COVID task force might consider the move.