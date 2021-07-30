Cleveland councilman Ken Johnson found guilty of stealing, conspiracy charges

by: Jordan Unger

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Ward 4 Councilman Ken Johnson has been found guilty of corruption.

A federal court in Akron convicted Johnson Friday on all 15 counts against him.

Johnson was arrested by federal agents at his Buckeye-Shaker home in February. The arrest came as part of the 15-count indictment surrounding misuse of funds and conspiracy.

The indictment issued by a federal grand jury in Cleveland listed charges including conspiracy to commit theft from a federal program, aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns, tampering with a witness and falsification of records during a federal investigation.

Garnell Jamison, Johnson’s executive assistant, was also found guilty.

The indictment claimed Johnson took more than $127,000 by submitting inaccurate expense reports for several years.

He was suspended from the Cleveland City Council in April.

