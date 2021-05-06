Live video: Cleveland Councilman Basheer Jones announces run for mayor

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland City Councilman Basheer Jones announced he is entering the race for mayor during a news conference at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday.

His news conference began will prayer and song, before he held up a stack of signatures to get his name on the ballot.

“We must maximize this incredible opportunity and to do that we have to have leadership that in energetic,” Jones said.

He said his plan for city hall will make it accessible and transparent. He called for streamlined services and upgraded technology.

The field currently consists of State Sen. Sandra Williams, City Council President Kevin Kelley and former councilman Zack Reed, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor four years ago.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has not said if he will seek a fifth term.