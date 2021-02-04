Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 91 new cases, 2 deaths reported

**Watch Governor DeWine’s update on Ohio’s vaccine rollout in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 among city residents Thursday. Two new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have been 23,862 reported cases in Cleveland and 221 fatalities.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 2 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

As of Thursday, there have been 910,847 total reported cases and 11,509 deaths in Ohio. It is presumed that 806,397 people have recovered from the virus.

This week, the state began making COVID-19 vaccines available to those ages 70 and older, as well as employees of K-12 schools. It’s the latest stage in Ohio’s Phase 1B rollout.

At this time, COVID-19 vaccinations have been started in 8 percent of the state’s population, or 935,383 people. Since Wednesday, 27,469 more people have received doses.