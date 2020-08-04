Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 25 more cases, no new fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there were 25 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Tuesday, ranging from teens to those in their 90s.

The total number of confirmed cases for Cleveland is 4,337, according to the health department. There were no additional deaths reported on Tuesday. That number remains at 84.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 95,106 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, resulting in the deaths of 3,570 people. It is presumed that 71,338 have recovered from the virus. In the last 24 hours, 1,143 cases, 31 deaths, 127 hospitalizations and 23 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

In Cuyahoga County, there have been 12,881 total cases and 482 fatalities, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Comprehensive List of Back to School Plans

The Cleveland Transformation Alliance has created a comprehensive list of all back-to-school plans that have been established so far for schools in the City of Cleveland, and will be updating the list as new information or changes become available. View the list here.

Bulk Pick-Up to Resume Regular Schedule Beginning in August

Beginning in the month of August 2020 bulk pick-up will operate on its regular schedule. Bulk pick-up will be conducted on the first full week of each month on residents’ regular collection day. The next bulk pick-up week will be the first full week of September. Residents should follow regular bulk pick-up guidelines.

Calls Regarding COVID-19 Complaints

With the passage by Cleveland City Council of an ordinance authorizing penalties for non-compliance with Mayor Jackson’s mask mandate, enforcement is now in effect.

There are two numbers Clevelanders should call regarding non-compliance:

Business complaints: CDPH hotline at (216) 857-7165

CDPH hotline at (216) 857-7165 Individual or private residence complaints: Cleveland Police non-emergency line at (216) 621-1234

