Cleveland coronavirus numbers: 17 new cases, no deaths

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no fatalities from the virus, the department said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 1,763 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 68 deaths from the illness.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 325 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths confirmed in Ohio.

The new Cleveland cases affected those in their 20s all the way up to their 80s. The health department reports that on top of the confirmed cases, there are 18 probably cases as well.

Gov. Mike DeWine spoke today about the continued pandemic in an address to the state (as seen in the video above).