Cleveland concerts: The venues, artists requiring proof of COVID vaccination or negative test

CLEVELAND (WJW) — To commune with fellow music fans in the same indoor space — that’s what the promise of coronavirus vaccines meant for lovers of live concerts. But with the delta variant on the rise nationwide, many venues and artists are turning to something somewhat controversial in an attempt to keep concertgoers safe: proof of vaccination or, in some cases, a negative COVID test at the door.

This includes shows soon coming to the Cleveland area.

Here is a list of area venues and shows affected by these policies so far:

The Agora Theatre (5000 Euclid Ave #101)

The Agora Theatre, an AEG Presents venue, is currently requiring guests and staff to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend its shows. On Oct. 1, the requirement becomes stricter, with everyone having to to show a proof of full vaccination upon entry.

“Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading,” AEG’s Jay Marciano said in a recent statement. “The delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

Blossom Music Center (1145 W Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls)

A Live Nation venue, the Blossom Music Center is going to start requiring proof of vaccines or a negative COVID test for all starting Oct. 4.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows,” Live Nation Entertainment President and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement “And as of Oct. 4 we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the U.S.”

Maroon 5, who is coming to the venue Aug. 26, is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at the door for its show. Other acts with a vaccination requirement before the Oct. 4 cutoff include:

Thomas Rhett (Aug. 29)

Dead & Company (Sept. 7)

Jimmy Buffet (Sept. 25)

Find out more right here.

House of Blues Cleveland (308 Euclid Avenue)

Also a Live Nation venue, the venue going to start requiring proof of vaccines or a negative COVID test for concertgoers, staff and musicians starting Oct. 4.

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (2014 Sycamore Street)

Also a Live Nation venue, only one act is following vaccine/testing requirement protocol before the mandatory Oct. 4 start date: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (Aug. 19)

The Kent Stage (175 E Main Street, Kent)

At this time, the venue is not requiring proof of vaccination but is strongly recommending masks for those who are not vaccinated and is checking the temperature of each concertgoer.

“Unfortunately as things continue to change daily around the country with spikes in cases of Covid-19, things can change on us in an instant as well,” the venue said in a Facebook post.

At this time, the state of Ohio has not mandated masks for indoor events or gatherings. Be sure to check with each venue prior to any concert you may attend, as mask and vaccination policies may change. FOX 8 will continue to update this list as more is learned.