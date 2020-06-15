Cleveland companies help develop PPE for vending machines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland-based Cleanlife and D & S Vending have teamed up to sell personal protective equipment or PPE through vending machines.

According to a press release, the PPE kits are designed to work with existing coils in snack machines.

Justin Miller, CEO of Cleanlife said in a press release, “Vending operators have machines that are valuable assets in public, high traffic locations across the country. Schools, airports, subways, and colleges are just a few of the thousands of locations that can offer these kits to help contribute to the fight against COVID-19.”

Products include hand sanitizer, FDA approved 3-ply surgical masks, KN-95 FDA-approved masks, and anti-microbial hand wipes.

The kits will be made in Cleveland, according to the press release.

