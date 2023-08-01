CLEVELAND (WJW) – With violent crime on the rise in Cleveland and some of its suburbs, neighbors came together in various Northeast Ohio communities to fight against crime.

The annual “Night Out Against Crime” allows residents, police and city leaders to gather in an effort to make their neighborhoods safer.

In Cleveland, this was the Mayor’s Night Out Against Crime, with activities held in all five police districts in the city.

The events included fun for children and resources for residents, with similar events happening in some suburbs as well.

“When I was growing up in this neighborhood, the community played a large role in keeping our blocks safe, keeping our neighborhoods safe, so we wanted to echo that message to the residents here in Cleveland,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

Residents were able to not just enjoy food and fun, but learn about various resources and talk directly to city leaders, including Chief of Police Wayne Drummond and Mayor Bibb.

“Our number one priority is to keep this community safe,” said Drummond.

“On the street I live on personally, all of us, we look out for each other’s houses when they’re gone and kids when they’re outside playing. I mean, we need to get back to being a community, if anything’s going to change,” said Cleveland resident Ed Stewart.

“It’s too many killings, you know, it’s just a shame. Kids killing kids and it’s just too much going on,” said Cleveland resident Sharon Woods.

Mayor Bibb admits Cleveland has recently seen a spike in violent crime, but he says his new initiative is designed to help make city streets safer.

“Everything from our ongoing negotiations with the union to work on recruitment, retention and deployment. We have strength in collaboration from the FBI, US Marshals and ATF to cut down on illegal guns, drugs and gang activity in hot spots across the city,” said Bibb.

On top of that, Chief Drummond says the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department has committed to having eight deputies patrol downtown during hours crimes are more likely to happen.

“So with that collaboration, we’re going to have a pretty hefty force of officers patrolling the downtown area,” said Drummond.

Similar events were held across the city’s eastern border in Euclid, where violent crime has also been increasing.

“I think if we had more things like this, it would reduce crime and violence,” said Euclid resident Dr. Gwendolyn Jarvis.

“I just think it’s important, particularly in modern policing. I think it’s just really important for the police to connect with the community,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

Mayor Bibb also says he would like to make more investments in the police force, including signing bonuses and increasing pay for cadets in the police academy, but he says he can’t go into much detail because all of that is being negotiated with the police union.

Bibb asked that neighbors step up to report crimes, give tips and even install cameras that can plug into the city’s smart camera program.