LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — They came by the hundreds to celebrate a cause in a colorful way.

On a sunny Sunday on the shores of Lake Erie — where event organizers said thousands of dollars were raised for The City Mission and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio — The Cleveland Color Walk was held at Lakewood Park.

“These organizations are doing exceptional work in helping address the needs of our disenfranchised youth and adults,” said Rivya Veena with South Asians for Justice and Equity (SAJE) “SAJE creates opportunities for people of South Asian descent and others to get more engaged in the Greater Cleveland area community on efforts related to diversity, equality, and inclusion.”

WJW photo

Kids and adults cheerfully chased each other shaking plastic bottles of brightly colored powder, which trasformed their clothing and was followed by the aptly named color walk.

Vena added that SAJE helped launch a High School Youth Leadership Bootcamp that helps students learn leadership skills, connect with local leaders on doing great work in the community, including volunteering and to organize a major marquee project.

The marquee project the team selected this year was the color walk held Sunday celebrating the diversity of Northeast Ohio.