Cleveland coffee shop hit by a car for the second time in less than a year

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland coffee shop was hit by a car for the second time, causing the business to close for the day.

Six Shooter Coffee, which is currently located at 15613 Waterloo Road, shared photos today on Facebook of its partly-smashed front wall and front window.

The shop used to be located at another North Collinwood neighborhood spot, 16021 Waterloo Road, which is where another car rammed into the business less than a year ago.

“Thankfully no one got hurt, and once again we have no idea who, why or how this happened exactly,” the shop said in a Facebook post (as seen below) of today’s incident.

The shop is planning to reopen Sunday.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: