Cleveland Clothing Co. burgled less than 24 hours after reopening

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Clothing Company was broken into less than 24 hours since they reopened their physical store for business.

The retailer had temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and officially reopened with a limited schedule on Friday.

However, Friday night the business faced an act of vandalism and theft,

According to Cleveland Clothing Co., an individual threw a rock through the store’s front window on E. 4th Street and stole some women’s t-shirts.

The company says the thief was arrested 30 minutes later.

The broken glass was cleaned up off the street and the broken window boarded up with plywood.

“You can break glass, but you can’t break us,” the company wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you to the great officers at the CPD. We recovered most of what was taken (it’s quarantined) some is still strewn down E. 6th Street.”

Cleveland Clothing Co. also thanked Northeast Ohioans for continuing to support the business during their shutdown via the online marketplace.

“Thank you all that have supported us online over the past 60 days? It’s been so heartwarming!” Cleveland Clothing Co. wrote. “Please continue to support all of our local businesses. We need you now more than ever.”

We haven’t even been open 24 hours and someone thought it would be cool to throw a brick through our window, steal some women’s tees and only to get arrested 30 minutes later….you can break glass, but you can’t break us. Thank you to the great officers at the CPD. We recovered most of what was taken (it’s quarantined) some is still strewn down E. 6th Street. So enjoy your CLE freebie I guess…anyway we’re open downtown for now until another window falls then we may have to rethink some inventory strategies and maybe go back online….we only have so many windows 😂 Thank you all that have supported us online over the past 60 days? It’s been so heartwarming! Please continue to support all of our local businesses. We need you now more than ever.

