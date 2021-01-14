Cleveland closing city hall, other downtown city buildings Friday through Wednesday

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference on safety leading up to the inauguration in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland is closing a number of its buildings and facilities in the downtown area Friday through Wednesday.

The following will be closed:

Cleveland City Hall

Downtown City of Cleveland non-emergency office buildings and facilities

Willard Garage

Cleveland Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers

Cleveland Public Auditorium

City employees who can work from home will be required to do so. Critical employees and emergency responders are required to report to work daily, the city said in a news release on Thursday.

“The Cleveland Division of Police is working with partnering law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels to ensure the public’s safety. The Northeast Ohio Regional Fusion Center and the Real Time Crime Center continue to monitor activity across Ohio and throughout the United States,” the city said.

The FBI warned several cities, including Columbus, about the possibly of armed protests over the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. While Cleveland’s news release did not specifically mention demonstrations, the dates are similar to when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered state buildings in downtown Columbus closed.

DeWine signed a proclamation on Thursday, mobilizing the Ohio National Guard in anticipation of possible violence. There will be a heavy presence by the national guard and the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Columbus. The governor said national guard members will also be available to other cities if needed.