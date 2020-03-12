Cleveland Clinic validating tests for coronavirus to get results back within a day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic is validating tests for coronavirus that would enable the health system to complete testing at its main campus instead of sending swabs to an outside lab to provide test results, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The change will allow the hospital to get test results back within a day as opposed to two to seven days for results when tests are sent to an outside lab, the spokesperson said.

She said scientists are currently assessing the accuracy of the Clinic’s tests, and the on-campus testing is expected to begin within the next week.

The Cleveland Clinic began using outside testing from LabCorp Friday, according to the spokesperson.

She said other hospitals locally and nationally are also similarly validating testing capabilities.

FOX 8 News has reached out to University Hospitals for details about the current status of coronavirus testing there.