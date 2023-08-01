CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two Ohio hospitals are among the best in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report.

U.S. News and World Report released its annual rankings this week, naming the Cleveland Clinic to its Honor Roll.

The Cleveland Clinic is listed as the #1 hospital for cardiology, heart, and vascular surgery for the 29th year in a row.

It’s also listed as the #1 hospital in Ohio.

University Hospitals was also named among the nation’s best, an achievement it’s earned 25 years in a row.

UH is tied for the third among all hospitals in Ohio, alongside Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals around the country and only 12% earned a Best Hospitals ranking.

For more information about the best hospitals in the country, click here.