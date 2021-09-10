Cleveland Clinic, UH react to new sweeping vaccine mandates for health care workers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland-area hospitals are reacting after President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that about 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will have to be fully vaccinated.

In a statement to FOX 8, University Hospitals says:

As we’ve maintained, we believe that the vaccines are safe, effective and recommended. We believe in the science because we participated in developing the vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. Until we have a chance to review the rules the president referenced in his address this evening, we can’t comment on the specific requirements, but believe that getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways people can protect themselves, the people they care about, and their communities from COVID-19.

The Cleveland Clinic also made a statement to FOX 8, saying:

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are the best way to protect individuals from severe illness or death from the virus. We are awaiting more information and plan to comply with federal requirements. Nearly 80% of our caregivers have already received their COVID-19 vaccine.

This new federal mandate will impact as many as 100 million Americans since not only will healthcare workers be required to get the shot but also all employers with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly.

It also requires these companies to give employees paid time off when they get the vaccine.