Cleveland Clinic treatment could help eliminate food allergies

Cleveland (WJW) – Some positive peanut news for parents. Recent testing shows that giving children with peanut allergies a peanut powder can build up their tolerance.

The FDA has approved treatment for four and older, but The Cleveland Clinic Food Allergy Center of Excellence has been working with children as young as six months old.

“They come in and we do a very infinitesimally small dose of peanut for example, and we slowly build up over time,” said Dr. Jaclyn Bjelac, a pediatric allergist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “The child has to eat that small amount every single day until they get to their goal dose.”

Two-year-old Mabel Woods is one of the patients. At just a few months old, Mabel’s parents found out she was allergic to egg, wheat and peanuts.

“I was really worried around other people and other kids on playdates,” said Jayne Woods, Mabel’s mother. “What if they’re eating something with peanuts or she picks something up when we’re at the park? She’s two and two years old do that.”

For the past six months, Mabel has been going through this oral immune therapy. Every two weeks her family brought her into the Clinic for a dose. They then continued that same dose at home every single day. Mabel just hit her goal dose, which is the protein equivalent to two whole peanuts.

“We’ll continue to follow those markers of allergy in Mabel’s blood and when they’re favorable we’ll have her come get a big dose of peanut,” said Dr. Bjelac. “If she is able to tolerate that safely with us in the office, she can eat peanut in any amount in any form and won’t have to continue such regular dosing.”

Mabel’s mother says it’s a relief knowing she’ll now react better if she accidentally eats something with peanuts.

“Since her body can handle a little bit of it, it makes it so she would have less of a reaction,” said Woods. “She might break out in hives but she’s less likely to have an anaphylactic reaction.”

Over the past two years, the Clinic’s Food Allergy Center of Excellence has had hundreds of patients go through this. While there are adults and teenagers in the program, the most success comes from the youngest.

Dr. Bjelac says hopefully many patients can eventually enjoy peanut butter sandwiches.

“The goal is for kids to have a food allergy-free life,” said Dr. Bjelac. “We’re on our way. We’re not there yet and not there for every child but just to have the hope is a very exciting time for families.”