Cleveland Clinic to resume nonessential surgeries after plateau in daily COVID-19 admissions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic has announced that it will resume nonessential surgeries that require overnight stays after a plateau in daily admissions of COVID-19 patients.

In a statement, the Cleveland Clinic said the surgeries can again resume beginning Jan. 4. Surgical care will also be reactivated at Marymount Ambulatory Surgery Center.

Recently, there has been a plateau in daily admissions of patients with COVID-19.

Therefore, we will resume non-essential surgeries that require an overnight hospital stay on January 4th.

Read more: https://t.co/WeGx7Ma9MZ — ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) December 29, 2020

“Recently, there has been a plateau in daily admissions of patients with COVID-19 to our nursing units, as well as a decrease in our preoperative COVID-19 positivity rates,” according to the statement.

The statement went on to say:

“We will continue to monitor our scheduled surgical cases based on hospital bed capacity and caregiver support as we begin 2021. We are still caring for a significant number of patients with COVID-19; however, we currently have the ability and capacity to serve all of our patients while safely resuming our surgical services. As COVID-19 cases remain high in Ohio, we encourage everyone to help keep our community safe and help limit the spread of the virus by remaining vigilant in wearing masks, social distancing, and washing your hands.”

The Cleveland Clinic announced in early December that it would postpone all nonessential inpatient surgeries through Jan. 4 due to a COVID-19 spike.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: