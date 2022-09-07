CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a free community health fair in the city on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The fair will offer health screenings for blood sugar/A1C, cholesterol, creatinine (kidney function), hepatitis C, PSA (prostate cancer), thyroid, skin cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer and blood pressure.

Experts will also be available to answer questions about strokes, colon cancer, sleep disorders, medication management and healthy nutrition.

The event is open to all genders. It focuses on addressing the health needs of Black, Latinx and LGBTQ residents in the community.

Masks will be required at the event.

It will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Crile Building lobby of Cleveland Clinic‘s main campus, 2049 E. 100th St. A Bldg.

Similar events will be going on at the same time at Akron General Hospital, Lutheran Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.

Attendees should register ahead of time here.