CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Clinic says it will soon use drones to deliver certain medications directly to patient’s front doors.

Starting in 2025, the drones will be used to send specialty medicines from more than a dozen locations in Northeast Ohio, where there will be docks for the drones, according to a press release from the Cleveland Clinic.

“We are always looking for solutions that are cost-effective, reliable and reduce the burden of getting medications to our patients,” Cleveland Clinic Chief of Operations Bill Peacock said. “Not only are deliveries via drone more accurate and efficient, the technology we are utilizing is environmentally friendly. The drones are small, electric and use very little energy for deliveries.”

The Cleveland Clinic will use drone company Zipline’s Platform 2. The company can deliver a 10-mile delivery in about 10 minutes according to the release.

According to the release, a Cleveland Clinic technician will load the drone, which will then fly at 300 feet and make the delivery. The drone will then fly back to its dock. Patients will also be able to track their deliveries in real-time.

“This technology will help us achieve our goal to expand our pharmacy home delivery program and provide easier, quicker access to prescribed medications in our communities,” Senior Director of Supply Chain Management at Cleveland Clinic Geoff Gates said.

According to the release, the delivery program will eventually be expanded to include lab samples, prescription meals, medical and surgical supplies and hospital-at-home items.

Cleveland Clinic said it will release more information about the drone delivery program as it gets closer to the release date.