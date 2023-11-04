CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Clinic doctors say more people than ever are more active at all ages which is very healthy but it means they’re also seeing an increase in knee injuries, especially meniscus tears, said Cleveland Clinic Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Lutul Farrow.
“I felt a lot of tightness in my knee while lifting weights over a few days and heard a loud “pop” while walking across a parking lot,” said Northeast Ohio resident Jennifer Roach.
WHAT DOES THE MENISCUS DO?
Jeniffer’s passions include rigourous mountain climbing, playing sports, hiking, and lifting weights but overtime her knees took a pounding. She tore her meniscus which is cartilage that acts like a shock absorber in the knees. It protects the joints in the knee at the ends of the bone, Farrow said.
WHAT LEADS TO A KNEE INJURY?
“Classically, activites and sports that involve twisting or pivoting is the most common mechanism that causes a tear in the meniscus,” Farrow said. “As we get older meniscus tears can happen as a part of the degenerative arthritis process from wear and tear.”
If Jennifer was going to get back to her first love of mountain climbing it would take surgery and phsyical therapy. Because Cleveland Clinic doctors perform many meinscus surgeries they were confident Jennifer would be climbing again.
HOW LONG IS MENISCUS SURGERY?
Farrow said Cleveland Clinic doctors can now perform many meniscus surgeires arthroscopically in less than 35 to 45 minutes and as an outpatient procedure. Even more complicated meniscus injury surgeires are under an hour.
IS THERE A WAY TO PREVENT A MENISCUS TEAR?
“When participating in sports, proper stretching and warm up routines can help promote good joint health and decrease injury. I also counsel my patients that proper, well-fitting and greatly cushioned shoe wear can also help prevent injury,” Farrow said.
“Not all of these injuries can be prevented. Maintaining a healthy weight can help put less pressure and force across the knee joint. that will ultimately lead to better joint health,” Farrow added.
PHYSICAL THERAPY AND RECOVERY
Jennifer was confident when her doctors told her she would get back to mountain climbing but it took plenty of physical therapy.
“I started physical therapy even before my surgery and continued working with my physical therapist after surgery,” Jennifer told Fox 8 News. “It was a challenge to be non-weight bearing for six weeks but the exercises helped so much to deal with the swelling which caused some soreness. I worked with my physical therapist every week for several months and then bi-weekly for a few months. Then we really focused on building strength and the mobility I would need.” Jennifer said.
BACK ON TOP
Jennifer’s knee was so strong again she did make it to the top of…Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. She climed for 6 days to reach the 19,341 foot summit.
“At the summit, we were above the clouds with the sun rising, walking on volcanic ash while looking at glaciers – it almost felt like being on another planet and I was so grateful to have had the opportunity to do it.” she said.
To learn more about a torn meniscus: Causes, symtoms and treatments you can click here.