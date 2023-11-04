“Classically, activites and sports that involve twisting or pivoting is the most common mechanism that causes a tear in the meniscus,” Farrow said. “As we get older meniscus tears can happen as a part of the degenerative arthritis process from wear and tear.”

If Jennifer was going to get back to her first love of mountain climbing it would take surgery and phsyical therapy. Because Cleveland Clinic doctors perform many meinscus surgeries they were confident Jennifer would be climbing again.

HOW LONG IS MENISCUS SURGERY?

Farrow said Cleveland Clinic doctors can now perform many meniscus surgeires arthroscopically in less than 35 to 45 minutes and as an outpatient procedure. Even more complicated meniscus injury surgeires are under an hour.

IS THERE A WAY TO PREVENT A MENISCUS TEAR?