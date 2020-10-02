Cleveland Clinic says guests who followed debate protocol have low risk of coronavirus exposure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Clinic released a statement Friday afternoon about the president’s positive coronavirus test, debate safety, and what their guidelines were for the debates:
“As health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site, we had several requirements to maintain a safe environment that align with CDC guidelines – including temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and masking. Most importantly, everyone permitted inside the debate hall tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry. Individuals traveling with both candidates, including the candidates themselves, had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.
Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests. Out of an abundance of caution we are reaching out to our guests to address any questions and concerns, as well as offering testing. We will continue to monitor the information being released by the White House.”
FOX 8 asked the Cleveland Clinic about photos that show members of the First Family sitting in the audience without masks.
They did not respond to our questions.
The president announced Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.
