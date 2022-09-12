CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic has announced it will return to open visitation this week.

According to a release from the Cleveland Clinic, “as we enter a new phase of the pandemic,” there will no longer be screeners, set visiting hours or limits to the number of visitors a patient can have.

The changes will apply to both inpatient and outpatient facilities. ICU settings, however, may have care-specific visitation restrictions.

“We believe this change will safely allow more people to visit and connect with their loved ones, which benefits our patients,” the release states.

The hospital provided the following reminders in the release:

Visitors are required to wear masks while inside any Cleveland Clinic facility.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 can visit a patient no less than 10 days after testing positive or being exposed.

Any individual who is sick should not visit.

Visitors to patients with COVID-19 must follow guidelines including wearing a mask, eye protection, gown and gloves.

Click here for the full visitation policy.