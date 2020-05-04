Cleveland Clinic resuming many outpatient services paused by COVID-19

OHIO (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic is resuming outpatient procedures starting Monday.

A press release states that for two months, the Cleveland Clinic has taken steps to increase safety by limiting visitors and screening them for COVID-19 symptoms, providing PPE for caregivers, practicing physical distancing, expanding testing capabilities and continuing to clean facilities extensively.

As the Cleveland Clinic begins to resume services, some changes will be in place to endure a safe environment. Those include:

When entering our facilities, patients and permitted visitors will be screened for potential COVID-19 symptoms including a temperature scan.

Everyone will be asked to sanitize their hands and will be provided with a mask to wear the entire time they are in our facilities. They may choose to bring their own masks from home.

There will also be reminders for social and physical distancing as well as less furniture in our lobby and waiting areas.

All elevators, door handles and common areas will be cleaned regularly.

All patients with scheduled surgeries or procedures that will take place in an ambulatory surgery center or operating room will be tested for COVID-19 before their surgery or procedure.

The Cleveland Clinic said it’s important that patients do not delay care that had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more on the coronavirus pandemic, click here.