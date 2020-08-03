Cleveland Clinic reminds people gloves aren’t necessary while out shopping

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic is continuing to spread the word on best social distancing practices while out shopping: No to gloves, yes to face masks and staying at least six-feet apart from one another.

The news isn’t exactly new, as doctors have been talking about how gloves aren’t necessary since earlier this year (as seen in the video above).

“We’re seeing a lot of people out in public wearing gloves, which isn’t wrong so to say,” infectious disease specialist Patricia Dandache told the Cleveland Clinic back in April. “But unfortunately most people aren’t wearing or disposing of their gloves correctly, which defeats the whole purpose.”

Two weeks ago, Gov. Mike DeWine implemented a statewide mask mandate, after the coverings were only required in certain counties and cities.

“Wearing masks will make a difference. It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports — to do that it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask,” DeWine said at the time.

Check out the graphic below for the full list of guidelines Cleveland Clinic says you should follow while out shopping:

