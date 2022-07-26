CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic has once again received national recognition.

U.S. News and World Reports ranked the Cleveland Clinic as America’s No. 1 hospital for cardiology and heart surgery. Cleveland Clinic also earned a Top 5 overall ranking for the 24th year in a row.

The main campus hospital ranked No. 4 in the nation and is No. 1 in Ohio.

Of US News’ Top 5 hospitals in Ohio, three are Cleveland Clinic hospitals. This includes the main campus (1), Hillcrest (4) and Fairview (5).

U.S. News evaluates more than 4,500 hospitals to determine their 2022-23 Best Hospitals rankings. The publication uses a variety of measures to determine the rankings such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience, and level of nursing care.

“These rankings are a recognition of our caregivers’ compassion and expertise,” said Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D. “While this has been a challenging time for all of healthcare, our commitment to delivering the best care possible has not changed.”

In addition to the hospital’s main campus, the following Cleveland Clinic locations received national rankings:

Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital – No. 45 (tie) in Neurology & Neurosurgery

Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital – No. 34 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 39 in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, and No. 45 (tie) Neurology and Neurosurgery

Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital – No. 49 in Geriatrics

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital – No. 37 in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

According to the hospital, since 1995, no other hospital in America has outranked the Cleveland Clinic in heart care.

“We are deeply grateful and honored to be recognized as the nation’s top hospital in the country for heart care by U.S. News & World Report, for now 28 years in a row,” said Lars Svensson, M.D., Ph.D., chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.

According to a press release, the annual Best Hospitals rankings are designed to help patients and providers “identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”