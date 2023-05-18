(WJW) – Cleveland Clinic has implanted a dual cardiac device in the first patient worldwide as part of a clinical trial that aims to treat heart failure symptoms.

The INTEGRA-D study will analyze the safety and effectiveness of a device that combines two established cardiac therapies into one.

Cardiac contractility modulation will enhance the heart’s contraction, while an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) will treat life-threatening arrhythmias that cause sudden cardiac death.

The device is rechargeable, with a potential battery life of up to 20 years.

The trial will enroll 300 patients from 75 centers across the US who will be followed for two years.

The hope is that this technology will reduce the need for replacement procedures, significantly advancing treatments for patients living with heart failure.

Heart failure affects an estimated 6.2 million Americans, with patients experiencing debilitating symptoms that can greatly diminish their quality of life.