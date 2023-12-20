CLEVELAND (WJW) – A pediatric patient by day becomes the Grinch by night! And the Cleveland Clinic has the perfect video to prove it. It just might make your heart grow three sizes this Christmas.

Andrew Suglaski is a 6-year-old Cleveland Clinic patient who has loved The Grinch movie since he was 3.

According to a press release from the Cleveland Clinic, Suglaski watches the movie all year round, has a stuffed dog named Max and wears his green Grinch winter hat wherever he goes, even during chemotherapy sessions.

This holiday season, music therapists at the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital had a great idea to share Suglaski’s passion for the Grinch with the world by creating a video with him playing the character.

Music Therapist Emily Ervin even said that she had never seen Suglaski smile so big.

Some of Suglaski’s favorite caregivers, including nurses, art therapists and child life specialists, even took on supporting roles for the video.

Suglaski even had a real dog to play the part of the Grinch’s best friend, Max. Cleveland Clinic’s facility dog, Kid, lent a paw to the role.

Check out the video on social media too! Click here to view on TikTok, and click here to view on Instagram.