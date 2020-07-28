Cleveland Clinic named one of America’s top hospitals; UH also receives top marks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic has been named the No. 2 hospital in the nation and the No. 1 hospital for heart care in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings.

It is the 26th consecutive year that Cleveland Clinic has earned the No. 1 ranking in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, and the 22nd year in a row that it has earned a Top 5 overall ranking.

In all, 13 Cleveland Clinic specialties were recognized with Top 10 rankings.

“We are honored to be recognized for the 26th year in a row as the best hospital in the country for heart care,” said Lars Svensson, M.D., Ph.D., chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. “This is a direct reflection of our devoted physicians, nurses, mid-level providers and support staff and the trust of our patients and their families. We are also humbly committed to advancing cardiovascular medicine and surgery through our continued dedication to research and innovation.”

University Hospitals is nationally ranked in 7 specialties.

For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties, 10 procedures, and conditions.

