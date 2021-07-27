Cleveland Clinic named No. 2 in the nation again by US News & World Report

**Related Video Above: UH Rainbow and Cleveland Clinic Children’s ranked among nation’s best children’s hospitals**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Once again, Cleveland’s hospitals are being recognized among the best in the country in a new list.

Just like last year, the Cleveland Clinic landed No. 2 on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-2022 Best Hospitals rankings.

The Clinic was also named the top spot in the country for cardiology and heart surgery for the 27th year in a row.

“Even in the most difficult of times during the COVID-19 pandemic, our caregivers rose to the occasion to provide the highest quality care to patients,” CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic said in a statement. “Rankings like these by U.S. News affirm our caregivers’ continued dedication to providing patients with the best care anywhere – no matter the challenges.”

The hospital also nabbed various spots across statewide and healthcare specialty categories, and its main campus was named the top in all of Ohio.

Meanwhile, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center was named the third best hospital in the state and was ranked in the Top 50 nationwide in five specialties.

More than 4,750 medical centers nationwide were reportedly considered when tabulating this year’s rankings.

Find the full U.S. News & World report, and which hospital was ranked No. 1 in the country, right here.