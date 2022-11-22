CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital canceled surgeries Tuesday and is now diverting EMS away from its emergency room due to a power issue.

The hospital along Mercy Drive Northwest in Canton is running on generator power, due to a city power substation issue, according to a Tuesday afternoon statement from a Cleveland Clinic Foundation spokesperson.

“We appreciate the dedication of our caregivers who are continuing to provide the very best care to our community,” reads the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.