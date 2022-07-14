(WJW) – The Cleveland Clinic will step up efforts to help provide women with birth control options.

In a press release, the hospital system said, “As we have seen an increase in the number of vasectomies across the country in the last month, we are working to increase immediate access for women by opening clinics on Saturdays focused on providing contraception.”

FOX 8 reported the Cleveland Clinic saw a significant increase in requests for vasectomies after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The decision placed the issue of abortions with each individual state. In Ohio, abortion is illegal once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Since then, the Biden administration has said doctors and hospitals need to follow federal law, regardless of state law and provide abortions in the event of an emergency that impacts the health or life of the patient.

The Cleveland Clinic said they will now offer Saturday clinics to provide patients with contraceptive options.

The hospital system called the move a “proactive effort to increase access and remove barriers.”

The Saturday clinics will begin July 23, 2022 at several Cleveland Clinic locations.

The contraception clinics will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Initial locations, include:

Avon Pointe Medical Outpatient Center

Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center

Brunswick Family Health Center

Lakewood Family Health Center

Main Campus

Stephanie Tubbs Jones Health Center

Willoughby Hills Family Health Center

A complete list of locations and hours is available here.

The clinics are open to women 14 and older. Appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment call: 216-444-6601.

Information about contraceptive or birth control options is available here. Details about vasectomies offered at the Cleveland Clinic are also available.