Cleveland Clinic hosting 2nd annual head-shaving virtual event for childhood cancer research

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital today is hosting its 2nd annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

This virtual event held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. provides an opportunity for friends and family to watch and donate while volunteers who have signed up to “brave the shave” can show off their new ‘do.

One of the participants for the virtual shave on Sunday will be St. Baldrick’s Infrastructure Grant recipient, Dr. Matteo Trucco, pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

The Clinic says this will be his fourth time participating in a St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event.

St. Baldrick’s is a volunteer and donor powered foundation that seeks to provide grants for hospitals and childhood cancer research organizations.

For more information or to donate click here.