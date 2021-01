CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Clinic honored the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday with a virtual celebration.

Rep. Marcia Fudge delivered the key address for the Clinic’s 29th annual event for the civil rights leader. It featured a performance by violinist Obed Shelton and interfaith reflections.

The program’s theme was based Dr. King quotation: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”