Cleveland Clinic honored with surgery award from American Heart Association

**Related Video Above: Organ transplants at the Cleveland Clinic.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic is no stranger to awards. And recently the globally-lauded hospital system was honored for its contributions to heart health.

The Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center award is given to hospitals showing “superior clinical outcomes” with mitral valve repair surgery, which the American Heart Association says is the recommended treatment for those with degenerative mitral valve disease, rather than something like a valve replacement.

“Choosing the right hospital for heart surgery is one of the most important healthcare decisions that patients and their referring physicians must make to insure best outcomes,” said former AHA president Dr. Robert O. Bonow in a statement. “The Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center award identifies hospitals with excellent processes and outcomes and gives patients and cardiologists the information necessary to make these important decisions when mitral valve surgery is required.”

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. A. Marc Gillinov accepted the award on the hospital’s behalf from the AHA and the Mitral Foundation.