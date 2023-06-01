(The above video is a previous story on Cleveland Clinic tips for eating healthy)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Men’s health is the focus of a free event Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic Langston Hughes Community Health & Education Center.

The center is hosting a men’s health challenge to “Help address the unique needs of communities of color,” according to a statement from the hospital.

The men’s health event will offer free health screenings, food and haircuts.

Cleveland Clinic’s statement also says, “Educational workshops will promote financial literacy, entrepreneurship and connect participants to employment opportunities.”

The event is being held Thursday, June 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cleveland Clinic Langston Hughes Community Health & Education Center is located at 2390 E. 79th Street in Cleveland.

As the number of attendees will be limited, attendees are asked to please register ahead of time by visiting Cleveland Clinic’s registration page.

In addition, Cleveland Clinic has partnered with Cleveland City Council and community partners listed below to provide attendees with a variety of services and resources at the event: