Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital NICU nurse, retiring after 45 years, gets wonderful surprise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A nurse who has worked in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Cleveland Clinic‘s Fairview Hospital for more than four decades got a wonderful surprise on her last day, which is today, July 17.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Sheila Struble, RNC, has worked her entire career — 45 years — at Fairview.

Sheila Struble, RNC, gets retirement surprise (courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

Her son arranged to have her brought to work in a limo on Friday. “She was shocked when it showed up at her home, and then it suddenly made sense why her son kept asking which scrubs she was going to wear on her last day!” the Clinic said.

When she arrived, her co-workers were there to greet her. See the photos and video of the celebration, courtesy of the Cleveland Clinic, in this story.

The Clinic said Sheila has touched so many lives while working in the NICU. In May, Sheila was awarded the NICU Heart Award through “Project NICU.”

Sheila Struble, RNC, gets retirement surprise (courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

“We wish Sheila nothing but the best in her retirement, and we deeply appreciate the decades of compassionate care she has provided. What a career to highlight as we continue to celebrate the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife,” the Cleveland Clinic said.

