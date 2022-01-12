Cleveland Clinic extends postponement of some surgeries

*Ohio health officials give an update on Omicron last week in the video, above*

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic announced Wednesday that its Ohio hospitals would postpone some surgeries through Jan. 30.

The move is due to rising COVID-19 cases, high inpatient capacity and staffing shortages, Cleveland Clinic said in a press release.

Nonessential outpatient and inpatient surgeries will be affected.

The postponement does not include the Clinic’s ambulatory surgery centers or ambulatory endoscopy centers.

Essential and emergency surgeries will continue to be scheduled, as well as those in need of surgery for cancer or transplant.

They are urging people to receive their COVID vaccine, noting that the majority of hospitalized patients are not vaccinated.

Nonessential surgeries have been delayed since early December.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports 6,727 people are currently hospitalized with COVID in the state.