Cleveland Clinic extending postponement of some non-essential procedures due to COVID-19 surge

*See how other hospitals are responding to the COVID-19 surge above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic has extended its postponement of non-essential procedures that require an overnight hospital stay for the next week.

The Clinic had previously postponed the procedures for Friday and Monday but extended the suspension through Nov. 20 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, the hospital said.

The health system reports total occupancy is at about 85 percent, with 370 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 75 in intensive care units.

More than 600 Cleveland Clinic caregivers are out due to COVID-19.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: