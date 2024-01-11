CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ten years after a young father, husband and Cleveland Clinic employee was murdered on his way to work, his family is pleading with the public for help finally solving the case.

“To think of it in a decade, it’s really hard because nobody should have to have this kind of pain,” said Sheila Halton.

Thirty-year-old Stephen Halton, Jr. was a beloved family man and intelligent, hard-working anesthesia technician on the organ transplant team at the Cleveland Clinic.

He got called into work early morning on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2014, for a case and was on his way to the bus stop around 5 a.m. when someone shot him near Lakeshore Boulevard and Grovewood Avenue in Cleveland.

His parents say it still feels surreal and sometimes like a bad dream from which they can’t escape.

“When the detectives came, he said ‘Stephen is no longer with us,’ and I said you have the wrong house and then he showed me his ID badge,” said Stephen Halton, Sr.

Their grief is mixed with anger and intertwined with anxiety because they still don’t know who or why anyone would hurt Stephen.

“He was in the church, he was faithful, he was married and had two beautiful kids. At the time, they were five and three years old,” said Halton, Sr.

“What I loved the most about him, I loved his smile. He had the most beautiful smile,” said Stephen’s sister, Tanesha Moss, breaking down in tears. “If he loved you, it was 1,000%.”

That’s why the family members say they will never give up fighting for justice, telling FOX 8 News Thursday that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is now involved and trying to solve the cold case.

“I’m very happy that BCI is now over the case because I believe they have more manpower and they’re more hands on,” said Sheila Halton.

The Haltons say neither the investigators nor the family will ever rest until Stephen’s murder is solved, because the thought of his killer being out there is unsafe and unbearable.

“The concern is for the community as well, that nobody else has to suffer as we have as a family knowing that that person is still out there and can do it again,” said Sheila.

A $20,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at CrimeStoppers@cuyahogacounty.us