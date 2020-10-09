Cleveland Clinic doctor explains what you need to know about COVID long-haulers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Doctors here in the United States are continuing to study the long-term symptoms of COVID-19, which have been given a new nickname.

“They’ve termed themselves long-haulers, so Covid long-haulers. Even folks that have had fairly mild cases of COVID to start off with are still seeing symptoms months later,” said Dr. Kristin Englund, who is an infectious disease specialist for Cleveland Clinic.

She said during an interview on FOX 8 News in the morning that symptoms can include difficulty concentrating, shortness of breath during normal activities, chest pain and nausea.

She also emphasized the importance of practicing social distancing and wearing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is easily transmitted.

“Those are very important in helping us to control the transmission of this virus, especially as were moving into winter when people are going to spending more time indoors and closer to each other,” she said.

*You can watch the full interview with Dr. Englund in the video above.*

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: