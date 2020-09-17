Campus changes expected ahead of first Presidential Debate hosted by Cleveland Clinic, CRWU

*Watch our previous report on the upcoming Presidential Debate above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic are continuing to finalize logistics for the first 2020 Presidential Debate, which is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Organizers shared an update on Thursday noting that changes can be expected at both the Health Education campus and Cleveland Clinic campus in the days leading up to the event.

“During this time, all services on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus will continue to be offered to patients, who are being notified ahead of time, to ensure they have updated information on parking, street closures and other details before they come to the hospital. Patients and caregivers are encouraged to allow for extra travel time and prepare for additional vehicle and pedestrian traffic.”

Visitors will notice a heavy police presence. Cleveland Clinic, CRWU and University Circle police will be providing security detail along with Cleveland police and the U.S. Secret Service.

Safety precautions have also been implemented to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, safety precautions remain in place to keep the hospital safe for caregivers and patients and help limit the spread of the virus. These efforts include temperature checks, mandatory masking, social distancing, hand hygiene and frequent cleaning. Access to hospital facilities are limited to patients, approved visitors and caregivers.”

Changes to Cleveland Clinic main campus entrances:

Cleveland Clinic’s main entrance has been temporarily moved from the Miller Pavilion (J Building) on Euclid Avenue to the Glickman Building (Q building) on East 96 th Street, beginning Sept. 26.

on Euclid Avenue to the on The main entrance to our Children’s Outpatient Center (R building) on Euclid Avenue will be temporarily moved to the entrance on East 90th Street.

Parking:

The East 93 rd Street (JJ, Parking 1) garage will close on Saturday, Sept. 26 . The garage is expected to resume normal operations on Thursday, Oct. 1 .

garage will close on . The garage is expected to resume normal operations on . Please note that the JJ Euclid Avenue Pharmacy will have normal operating hours on Sept. 26 and 27 . At this time, it is expected that there will be reduced hours on Sept. 28 and 29 . All other main campus pharmacies will operate during normal business hours.

will have normal operating hours on . At this time, it is expected that there will be reduced hours on . All other main campus pharmacies will operate during normal business hours. The Parking 2 garage at Carnegie and East 100th Street will serve all patients and visitors coming to main campus during this time. There is a connected skyway from that garage to our main hospital.

Changes to Health Education Campus changes:

Samson Pavilion will be closed for academic use from Sept. 26 – Sept. 30th

Resuming normal operations at Cleveland Clinic:

Normal operations are expected to resume on Thursday, Oct 1.

The East 93 rd Street (JJ, Parking 1) Garage is expected to open to all parkers.

is expected to open to all parkers. All entrances are expected to reopen.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: