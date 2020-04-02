Cleveland Clinic converting Health Education campus into ‘surge hospital’

(WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic plans to convert the main building of its Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic into a surge hospital to expand capacity amid coronavirus, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The Clinic said the 477,000 square foot building will be used to treat COVID-19 patients who need hospitalization but don’t require high levels of care. It’s expected to open in the “coming weeks.”

The building can accommodate up to 1,000 beds for low-acuity patients who don’t require ventilators or large amounts of oxygen. Patients who need a higher level of care can be quickly transferred to an intensive care unit.

The Clinic said the facility will be fully staffed and equipped for patient care like a normal nursing floor.

The move comes as health officials predict coronavirus cases will exceed current hospital capacity.

The State of Ohio, Ohio National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been evaluating large facilities, including the I-X Center in Cleveland, that may be able to be converted to temporary hospital facilities.