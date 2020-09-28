Cleveland Clinic building transforms into presidential debate hall

CLEVELAND (WJW)— Cleveland will be back in the national spotlight Tuesday night as the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University host the first presidential debate.

Rehearsals and technical run-throughs were underway at Samson Pavilion on the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus on Monday.

Over the last few days, crews built the set and stage to prepare. Meanwhile, a security perimeter was established around the building.

“In the debate hall today, the production team is working on testing all of our systems both primary and backup, working on rehearsals and working with all of the participants to make sure that the event is ready to go. So that when the candidates arrive tomorrow, the venue is set and we are ready for the big event,” said Peter Eyre, senior advisor for the Commission on Presidential Debates.

More than 100 million people are expected to watch the debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The 90-minute debate starts at 9 p.m. and is moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

