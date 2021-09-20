Cleveland Clinic breaks ground on new hospital in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic broke ground Monday at the future site of Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital.

The hospital is expected to open in 2023 and serve patients in Lake and northern Geauga counties.

Courtesy: Cleveland Clinic

The ceremonial groundbreaking included Dr. Mihaljevic, Donald A. Malone Jr., M.D., President, Ohio Hospitals and Family Health Centers, Cleveland Clinic; Richard Parker, M.D., President, Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital; Alice Kim, M.D., Medical Director, Medical Operations, Cleveland Clinic; and Kenneth J. Filipiak, Mentor City Manager.

“Cleveland Clinic evaluated the healthcare needs of Lake County residents and current area services to determine how Mentor Hospital could best serve the community,” said Dr. Malone. “We are looking forward to offering a broader scope of services in Lake County, along with the full support of the entire Cleveland Clinic health system.”

Mentor Hospital will be managed by Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital.

The $80 million project will include 34 inpatient/observation rooms, 19 emergency department beds, up to 25 outpatient rooms, four operating rooms and 12 pre-/post-anesthesia care beds.